Perry Jameson Perry

Colter Jameson Perry, 2-year-old son of Stephan and Cierra Perry from Mills, Wyoming, died tragically in a swimming accident Aug. 20, 2019 north of Hardin.

Survivors include his parents; his sisters, Kadi and Samatha; his grandparents, Pat Pollington, Jeff and Loraine Skank; his aunts and uncles, Hallie Bunkhorst, Blaine and Halley Perry; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private cremation and interment will be held at a later date. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.