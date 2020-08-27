Patriotism: More than waving a flag

I was raised in a military household and hold great respect for our military/ police/firefighters who serve to protect our lives and keep us safe. Except for those who lived during World War II, our country has not really asked its civilians to assist in protecting our fellow countrymen. Until now. COVID-19 is ...

