PASSING OF THE BATON

The JailHouse Gallery got it’s start in April 1978, and it has since been incorporated as one of the things that helps give Hardin it’s unique identity.

Initially started by a group of local artists known as the Big Horn Arts & Crafts Commission, the Gallery has grown throughout the years, but earlier this month Gallery owner Dick Chapple announced it’s closure.

“We were sad to have to close the gallery, but we weren’t negative about it. The Gallery has served the town for 42 years and done so well,” he said.

But thanks to four new energetic board members who are committed to continuing the mission of the gallery, its future looks bright.

“We are super excited to see it continue on,” Chapple said. “It’s something that has been molded into the Hardin community for so many years.”

The four – Britt Eben, Jessica Mussetter, Elle Ross, and Jennifer McPherson – immediately jumped into action upon hearing of the JailHouse closure.

Eben said the group felt it was their duty as members of this community to help save something that has had such a profound effect on this town.

The new members of the Gallery board, who were voted in by the current board, are looking forward to the opportunity of preserving such an important piece of the community and brainstorming different ways to revitalize and expand the Gallery’s services to the community.

The JailHouse Gallery will for now, as it stands, continue with the original plan for a closure of the current storefront as announced, but the board will be working on a plan to reopen the Gallery soon.

“We can’t reveal too much about our plans, but0 we will say that we will be designing a vibrant and up-and-coming future for the new gallery,” said Mussetter, another newly elected board member.

The current staff of the Gallery will be holding a retirement party, an chance for the community to come together one last time before the gallery shuts its doors. A small dinner, a closing out sale, and a silent auction will also be held at the retirement party as well.

The closure is now being looked at from a completely different viewpoint. Where it was first seen as the end of a race, it has surely morphed into a passing of the baton.

“A new location, new ideas, new classes, and new community involvement, we want this association to be the bridge that brings together the community and all types of art,” said McPherson.

McPherson, who has a history of working in the art industry in Denver, Colorado is anxious to bring together the modern and many different forms of art to the historical district of Hardin.

“Crosswalks, murals, statues maybe? The possibilities are absolutely endless. It is such a tremendous honor to be a part of the saving of this critical element of the community,” she said.

The retiring staff said they are thrilled the Gallery will now have a new face and a more diverse crowd to serve.

“With this new group, I see the gallery going very far into the future,” said Terry Jeffers, current director of the Gallery. “We didn’t want to have to write the end of this story, but now we can write a new chapter.”