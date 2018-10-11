Parenting Class

Crow Elementary School will be holding parenting classes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sessions will continue each Monday until Nov. 19. Door prizes, childcare and dinner will be provided. For more information, call (406) 679-3754 or (406) 256-7783.
 

 
Monday, October 15, 2018 - 5:30pm

