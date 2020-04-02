Outbreak has positive outcomes for some local businesses

The COVID-19 pandemic has put most of the world on hold.

As many international countries are following precautionary measures to slow the spread of the virus, the most prominent and effective measures thus far is maintaining a distance of at least six feet away from people and self-isolation.

While many corporate businesses, restaurants and some stores have closed their doors until further notice, some smaller and local businesses are also taking precautions as well.

The recent outbreak and Centers for Disease Control and Preventions protocols of social distancing have affected some businesses and forced them to temporarily suspend regular hours, especially where interaction is commonplace.

Lariat Country Kitchen has closed its doors until further notice, and both First Interstate and Little Horn State Bank have closed their lobby doors and are conducting business solely through the drive-thru.

Family Dollar and Reese and Ray’s IGA both have had high sales due and are facing shortages and delayed restocking.

Lammers Trading Post has also experienced an “uptick in business.” More guns and ammunition have been bought for subsistence hunting and a lot of crafting products have been purchased by tribal members to make regalia.

“We’ve been taking precautions, plenty of bleach, plenty of Lysol and plenty of hand sanitizers out for people to use,” Gayle Lammers, manager of the Lammers Trading Post, who says the staff of the trading post is taking every necessary precaution they can to keep themselves and their customers safe.

“We might just keep doing it later on.” Lammers said with a laugh, citing that the moreintensive and higher frequency sanitization efforts may become routine after the COVID-19 epidemic ceases.

According to Lammers, he felt that it was necessary to stay open and provide their regular services to the community that depends on them.

Along with his lone employee Brandon Liming-Pretty Weasel, Lammers says they have been manning the stations to keep the doors open for the community.

“I really can’t sing his praises enough, he’s just doing a fantastic job,” Lammers said, commending his employee for standing at the “frontlines” of the trading post counter and customer interactions.

According to Lammers, customers who have not been feeling well have not come into the store, and says that the community has been following public health guidelines very well.

“I’m very proud of the community,” he said. “Everyone is doing well with each other, no one is panicking, everyone is in good spirits. It seems like everyone has a good, clear head on their shoulders.”

While Big Horn County is still free of any confirmed cases of COVID-19, it is very apparent that the community and residents of Hardin are making sure everyone is pulling their weight to keep life in a small Montana town both safe, and as normal, as possible.