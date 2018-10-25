Our Gym Inc. annual meeting
Our Gym Inc. in Hardin will hold its annual meeting at 1215 North Custer Ave. at 5 p.m. All members and guests are encouraged to attend. The meeting will be aimed at supporting the health of the local community and its members.
Date:
Sunday, October 28, 2018 - 5:00pm
