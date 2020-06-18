Old Custer Scout Pays Hardin Visit

The Hardin Tribune Volume XII, No. 24 June 11, 1920 A.E. Bonham of Sheridan, Wyo. Father of the Mrs. C. V. Nelson, motored up from the Wyoming city Tuesday to hear Dr. W. A. Russel's lecture "Out Where The West Begins," delivered at the high school Auditorium that evening. Much of ...

