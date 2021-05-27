Old Crow remains ID'd through forensic analysis

The remains of a young girl found in Garryowen by criminal investigators on February 17, 2021 were confirmed by forensic analysis to be those of 6-year-old Mildred Alexis “Millie” Old Crow, Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris said in a press release.

A postmortem examination was conducted on February 18 and 19 in Billings by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, Harris said.

The remains were preliminary confirmed by investigators to be those of Old Crow through interviews with the child's guardians, who initially lead them to the remains.

"The County Attorney’s Office will work with Crow tribal authorities to help ensure their availability in future State court proceedings," Harris said. "This public release coincides with the funeral of Millie Old Crow in order to help ensure public awareness – and confidence – that the State will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any persons with criminal culpability in this tragedy."

Old Crow was reported as a Missing and Endangered Person on November 24, 2020 by the Montana Department of Justice.

Following an April 12 bench trial, the Crow Tribal Court found Old Crow's guardians, Roseen Lincoln-Old Crow, 34, and Veronica Dust, 34, guilty of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child after they failed to show up for a December 2020 hearing scheduled by the tribal court to show proof of life and enrollment in school for Old Crow.

During the 50 minutes bench trial, Lincoln-Old Crow and her co-defendant and wife Dust appeared without legal representation Crow Tribal Court before Crow Tribal Associate Judge Julie Yarlott in Crow Agency.

Yarlott sentenced each defendant to 18 months in the Bureau of Indian Affairs Rocky Mountain Detention Center in Hardin and one year of probation upon their release. They were each given a $2,000 fine.

An FBI investigator testified during the trial that interviews with the defendants revealed Old Crow died in Hardin and her body was subsequently moved to the Garryowen area. Crow Tribal Prosecutor David Sibley asked how the investors where sure the body belonged to the missing child.

“We interviewed the guardians and they told us that was where Mildred was actually located and that she had died in Hardin,” the witness said.

Both women remain in custody and are suspects in the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services.

Old Crow's funeral was scheduled for Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Crow Agency.