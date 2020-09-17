Officials confirm two COVID-19 deaths

County officials confirmed the deaths of two residents due to the novel coronavirus this week.

The deaths of a man in his 60s, who was hospitalized, and a man in his 80s, who was not hospitalized, were reported to county officials on Sept. 13, Rhonda Johnson, Big Horn County Public Information Officer said in a press release.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our deepest condolences and warmest sympathies to their families, friends and the entire community of Big Horn County for their tragic losses,” Johnson said.

According to Big Horn County Health Department data, the seven-day COVID-19 case average has gone up slightly from 9 to 10 cases per day.

The county announced 71 new virus cases since last week, bringing the total amount of infected residents to 823. Reported recoveries have gone up to 685, an increase of 137 cases, Johnson reported.

Of this week’s cases, 39 have been attributed to community spread, which means the cases cannot be traced back to known contact with someone who has tested positive.

There are currently 11 infected patients hospitalized, a decrease from last week when 16 patients were hospitalized. There are 106 patients recovering at home, Johnson said.

Statewide, 9,246 people, or about .86% of the state population, has been infected with COVID-19, compared to 6.17% of Big Horn County residents.

According to the case data, teens, 20- to 29-year-olds and 30- to 39-year-olds make up half of the county’s cases; 125 cases have been reported in teens, 140 cases have been reported in 20 to 29-year-olds and 157 cases have been reported in 30- to 39-year-olds.

Ten cases were reported on Sept. 15: One girl under 10; two boys in their teens; one woman in their 30s; one woman in her 40s; one woman and one man in their 50s; one man in his 60s; and one woman and one man 70 or older.

Six cases were reported on Sept. 14: One girl under 10; one girl in her teens; one woman and one man in their 20s; one man in his 30s; and one woman in her 40s.

Ten cases were reported on Sept. 13: One boy under 10; one girl in her teens; two men in their 20s; one woman and two men in their 30s; one man in his 50s; one man in his 60s; and one woman 70 or older.

Four cases were reported on Sept. 12: One man in his 20s; two men in their 30s; and one man in his 50s.

Eight cases were reported on Sept. 11: One girl in her teens; one woman and one man in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; one man in his 50s; and one man in his 60s.

Seventeen cases were reported on Sept. 10: One girl under 10; three girls and one boy in their teens; two women and one man in their 20s; two women and one man in their 30s; one man in his 40s; one woman and one man 50s; one man in his 60s; and two women 70 or older.

Sixteen cases were reported on Sept. 9: One boy under 10; one woman and one man in their 20s; three women and two men in their 30s; two women and one man in their 40s; two women in their 50s; one woman and one man in their 60s; and one man 70 or over.