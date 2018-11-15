Northern Plains Resource Council meeting

The Northern Plains Resource Council will host a community meeting in Lame Deer at Chief Dull Knife College, Room 205, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will provide information on the coal ash ponds at Colstrip and job opportunities tied to their future cleanup. Two follow-up meetings will be held in Colstip and Forsyth on Nov. 28 and 29. For more information, call (406) 248-1154 or email Dustin Ogdin at dustin@northernplains.org.
 

Date: 
Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 6:00pm

