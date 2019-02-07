Nine Bulldog wrestlers qualify for state

Nine Hardin Bulldogs have qualified for the All-Class state wrestling tournament, set to be held Friday at Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings. Overall, as a team, they placed seventh at the Eastern A divisional tournament Saturday in Miles City.

“It went pretty much as we expected,” Hardin Head Coach Travis Krieger said. “We wrestled all right and caught a bit of luck in the brackets.”

Krieger also noted that, going into the state tournament, Hardin has some good spots on the state brackets.

The top eight wrestlers from each weight class earn a spot at the state tournament.

“We have some winnable matches in the first round,” he said. “We are facing wrestlers from Frenchtown, Libby and Whitefish, and that should give us some confidence going in.”

The Bulldogs had two wrestlers take third place. At 113, Keith Pretty Weasel defeated Miles City’s Orrin Russel in an 11-9 decision. Conner Schwend at 160 took third, pinning Sidney’s Easton Hopes in 2:38.

“Schwend has a path set up for him,” Krieger said. “He could be in the semifinals at state.”

Hardin placed two at the No. 5 spot. At 205 was Jesse Murdock, who defeated Glendive’s Kirby Basta. At 138, Hunter Popetsaitke pinned Miles City’s Danny Anderson in 2:30.

Ronald Anderson took sixth place at 152, losing to Caleb Hill of Laurel by one point on a 2-1 decision. Also taking sixth place was Preston Bad Bear who lost to Belgrade’s Mason Jacobsen.

At seventh, Hardin placed two wrestlers, Ty Greenfield at 170 and Dante Pallone at 182.

Greenfield pinned Lewistown’s Junior Cady in 3:48 and Pallone pinned Tryg Aarnold also from Lewistown in 3:26.

Placing eighth for the Bulldogs at 160 was Calder Pilkington.

Action at the Rimrock Auto Area starts Friday at 10 a.m. with the Parade of Athletes.

Eastern A at Miles City

Team scores: Sidney 349.52; Havre 233.53; Miles City 173.04; Laurel 152.04; Belgrade 113.56; Lewistown 99.07; Hardin 94.08; Billings Central 76.59; Glendive 69.010; Livingston 49.0.

113: Kaiden Cline, Sidney-Fairview; Braxton Scheeler, Miles City; Keith Pretty Weasel, Hardin; Orrin Russell, Miles City; Ivan Lee, Laurel; Matt Foley, Belgrade; Jonathan Herr, Laurel; Jace Kassner, Glendive

138: Christian Dean, Sidney-Fairview; Lane Paulson, Havre; Keagan Campbell, Laurel; Kade Graves, Sidney-Fairview; Hunter Popetsaitke, Hardin; Danny Anderson, Miles City; Wyatt Hansen, Havre; Colter Lindsey, Belgrade

152: John Mears, Belgrade; Connor Harris, Havre; Jace Winter, Sidney-Fairview; Jacob Morgan, Billings Central; Caleb Hill, Laurel; Ronald Anderson, Hardin; Nate McAvoy, Miles City; Memphis Burgess, Livingston

160: Riley Waters, Sidney-Fairview; Duane Otto II, Lewistown; Conner Schwend, Hardin; Easton Hopes, Sidney-Fairview; Keevyn Alexander, Laurel; Cage Linn, Belgrade; Pete Saliaris, Billings Central; Calder Pilkington, Hardin

170: Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Trevor Dean, Sidney-Fairview; Kevin Aiken, Belgrade; Keaton Potter, Lewistown; Liam Pauley, Miles City; Taylor Gopher, Havre; Ty Greenfield, Hardin; Junior Cady, Lewistown

182: Jett Jones, Sidney-Fairview; Cameron Younger, Laurel; Landon Farrar, Lewistown; Xaden Cunningham, Belgrade; Colton Steen, Miles City; Brayden Stadell, Havre; Dante Pallone, Hardin; Tryg Aamold, Lewistown

205: Shane Gibson, Livingston; Austin Ratliff, Havre; Ryan Wyman, Sidney-Fairview; Tyler Harms, Miles City; Jesse Murdock, Hardin; Kirby Basta, Glendive; Bo Hakert, Billings Central; Codell McNiven, Laurel

285: Keegan Mires, Glendive; Brodey Skogen, Sidney-Fairview; Archie Swift, Miles City; Gabe Hernandez, Laurel; Mason Jacobsen, Belgrade; Preston Bad Bear, Hardin; Zayne Konkol, Belgrade; Gabe Walker, Miles City