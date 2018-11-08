Up next, let’s enjoy some Thanksgiving cuisine

Halloween is over. Nobody is sadder than I. I love Halloween with all the decorations and what not. As we tookdown our decorations last week, I did indeed feel a great sadness, but that eventually gave way to a genuine excitement as we began putting up the decorations for the next day of great hoopla…Thanksgiving.

That’s right, Thanksgiving will be here before you realize it, and we all know what happens on the great holiday we call Thanksgiving…Food! Breads baking and filling the house with the most amazing aromas, steam coming off a bowl of mashed or whipped potatoes with a big glob of butter melting in the indentation on top, with little rivulets running down the sides, and the turkey coming out of the oven all shiny and the most beautiful golden brown color that ever has existed. Dinner at Thanksgiving is almost like a religious experience in and of itself.

But what Thanksgiving dinner is complete without at least one pumpkin pie? I went over to our cookbooks this morning to look for recipes on creating the perfect pumpkin pie. What I found rather surprised me. I never had taken the time to look at one particular cookbook, which as it turns out is even titled The Thanksgiving Cookbook

by Holly Garrison. Within the cover of this particular cookbook, I did find wonderful recipes for pumpkin pie, but where the surprise came in was just how many other recipes there were for using pumpkin, other than in pie.

On Page 8, there is actually an explanation of what pumpkins to choose for eating. What I discovered was the big ones we usually carve for Halloween aren’t best for eating. Who knew? On Page 290, there is a recipe for turning vanilla ice cream into pumpkin ice cream. I’m looking forward to trying the recipe on Page 292 for pumpkin swirl cheesecake. Do you like soup? Well there are recipes on pages 58-9 for pumpkin and tomato bisque, pumpkinpeach soup and plain old creamy pumpkin soup. On Page 279, there’s a recipe for a pecan topping to put on pumpkin pie. And lest you think Miss Garrison advocates throwing away those jack-o-lanterns, she has a recipe for making toasted pumpkin seeds.

Uses for pumpkins are only a small portion of this excellent cookbook. Garrison has included recipes for every aspect of a great Thanksgiving meal. If you are interested in finding ideas to make your Thanksgiving memorable, I would highly recommend this particular cookbook. You’ll find it on the first floor among the cookbooks, or you can ask at the front counter and we’ll be happy to help you find it.

We at the Big Horn County Library would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving season.