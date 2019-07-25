New superintendent in Pryor ready to face district’s challenges

The arrival of a new superintendent at Pryor Public Schools was cause for celebration Tuesday, as nearly 100 community members gathered to share a meal, listen to live music performed by Jared Stewart and meet the man of the hour, Dr. Coul Hill.

Hill came to Pryor from Skyview, where he taught English and Social Studies for 5 years.

“What I’m most excited about is the vast majority of people in the community, in the church, and the faculty and staff, who care about the students and want what’s best for the students,” Hill said. “Schools are the heart of small communities, they are the lifeblood of the community.”

Hill, who has also taught at Lame Deer and Laurel, battled throughout his own high school experience. At one point he was facing four felony charges, he told the Billings Gazette in 2009. After graduation a close friend of Hill’s died of head injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Billings, but the trauma he experienced as a youth has turned into an asset, he said.

The Pryor community has experienced several collective traumatic experiences, for example the 2015 murders of Jason and Tana Shane.

“My favorite Bible verse says, ‘What was intended for evil has been used for good.’ I had to go through that growth so I can relate to these kids, and the kids can identify that and the staff can, too,” Hill said. “It became clear this is where God intended me to be, it’s and honor and a blessing to be here and I don’t take that lightly.”

Hill said his job is not to make changes in the district; it’s to guide the leaders in the school to work together to affect change in the school.

“I’m not going to change anything, together we can affect change that will resonate in the community,” he said.

Hill began work only a few weeks ago, but he’s already had several meeting with the Pryor school board.

“We are really fortunate to have a school board that loves this community,” Hill said. “There’s a lot of community pride in Pryor, we hope to being it into the school to drive student engagement,” he said. “The morale is higher in Pryor than any school I’ve ever worked in and it’s not me.”

Several projects are in the works, including mold remediation and roof repairs at Arrow Creek Elementary School and roof repairs and a full overhaul of the IT system at Plenty Coups High School.

Hill said there are other projects further out that he has his eye on, like eventually getting the entire school population in one building.

“A long as the community and the school board embraces me, I’m in it for the long haul,” Hill said. “People here have been very kind, inviting and encouraging. It’s a great feeling to be wanted.”

Hill said ultimately the goal of the school is to get students ready for the next level, whether that is college, trade school, the workforce or the military.

“I have an important duty to fill, this community’s children are now my children.”