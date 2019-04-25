New name means new freedom for local motel

After 27 years running as a Super 8 franchise, it’s time to introduce a new homegrown independent hotel, said former Super 8 motel owner Rusty Rokita.

The former franchised hotel has will unveil its new name today – Homestead Inn & Suites.

“Things change over time and our guests have changed over time,” Rokita said. “So we have decided to opt out of the franchise to become an independent property.”

The behind the scenes transition has been ongoing for the last six months and, he said, it’s time to change the signage and name of the motel.

Homestead Inn & Suites will usher in a new opportunity for customer service, he added.

Named for an era in history that helped define this area, Rokita said, the name Homestead felt right.

“It was hard to find a name that fit,” he said. “In this case it became clear that ‘Homestead’ was a good idea. We have one of the best homestead era museums here in town. It was a difficult time for a lot of people. It was a transitional time in the country. That era was integral in the development of the area.”

Franchises have rules and guidelines that must be followed in order for the brand to remain uniform across the country and in some cases globally, Rokita said.

“This change will give us more freedom as a business,” he said.

Of the many changes in the motel the first thing people will notice is an upgraded breakfast. Rokita said breakfast will be cooked on-site and have more offerings than a traditional continental breakfast in an economy class motel.

“We will have the flexibility to accommodate guests better,” Rokita said. “The only reason we exist is to serve our guests.”

The decision to go independent didn’t come lightly for Rokita and his wife and co-owner Deb. Staff was included in the process and an analysis of the costs and benefits of changing was taken into account, he said.

“It was not a decision made in a vacuum,’ he added.

A major contributing factor was the local market.

“I don’t think we would have even considered this in a different market,” Rokita said.

Most of the business in Hardin is repeat business, he added, business people who serve the area, tourists who come back for the local attractions and events and family who come back to visit.

“Making any kind of change is stressful, but it’s also exciting,” he said. “Being independent helps reduce costs and it gives us the freedom to change as needed.”

Some changes, Rokita noted, include greener, more sustainable practices, like recycling, something the team at the motel has always strived to do.

Another change coming to the motel are 48-inch flat screen televisions, which will almost double the size of the old televisions.

“This just gives us more freedom as a business,” he said.

Although the cost of purchasing better quality appliances and housewares may seem like an increase, over time, Rokita said, they actually help save money, because they don’t need to be replaced as often.

As the property owner, Rokita, is quick to say the change in name will not reflect any change in service, primarily because it is the same staff that’s been there. Some have even been there for more than a decade, he added.

“We will still have clean rooms and friendly staff,” he said. “Our staff takes pride in their work.”