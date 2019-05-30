A new chapter begins

Class motto: “What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters to what lies within us.” -Henry Stanley Haskins.

Class verse: “It is better – much better – to have wisdom and knowledge than gold and silver.” -Proverbs 16:16

Class colors: Orange and Black

Class flower: Dahlia

Class song “Good Riddance” by Green Day

Hardin High School, Sunday afternoon graduated 85 students during ceremonies held at the Hardin High School Gymnasium. This year, HHS had two valedictorians, Maddison Stephens and Mikkel Bear Cloud. Erika Hernandez was salutatorian

In her address to the class, Stephens told her classmates that graduation was the first of many new chapters in their lives.

“Stand up for what you believe in,” she said to the crowd, which filled gymnasium.

Student Body President Deidra Don’t Mix told her classmates that graduation is the day they’ve been waiting for as she thanked God for helping them get there.

“While life is filled with known and unknowns, our job is to continue to learn, find purpose and opportunity,” she said.

HHS teacher and coach Cindy Farmer gave the keynote address.

Being Memorial Day weekend, Farmer took the opportunity to honor those students who are going into the military and those in the audience that are either serving or those who have served. She thanked them for their service and sacrifices that they have made to keep the country safe and able to enjoy their freedom.

“If you are easy on yourself, life is going to be hard.” Farmer told the class. “If you are hard on yourself, life will be easy.”

She went on to tell the graduates that there will be days where life is about just putting one foot in front of another.

“Don’t feel sorry for yourself, because no matter how bad things may seem right now there are hundred, evens thousands of people out there who are worse off than you,” she said.

She also told the graduates to take life in stride and never lose hope. There is no failure, she said.

“Failure is not the opposite of success, it is part of success,” she added.

Farmer pointed out two students who went through all four years and never missed a day or were tardy.

“Future employers are going to love you,” she told them.

“We are all born a regular person, not given anything more or less in terms of our lives,” Farmer said. “But at the end of the day, it is how we lead our lives that will make it different from everyone else.”

Farmer ended her address saying, “Behind you, all your memories. Before you, all your dreams. Around you, all who love you. Within you, all you need.”

During the course of the ceremony members of the audience heard selections from both the Hardin High School band and chorus and graduates Cora Wood and Paula Tovar performed popular graduation song, “I Hope You Dance,” for their class.