New Beginnings

Lodge Grass High School’s class of 2019 valedictorian Hank Pretty On Top told his peers to be proud of their school and community

“I’m proud to be from Lodge Grass. I’m proud to come from this community,” he said. “It was my dream to graduate from here and to be a Lodge Grass Indian and my dream came true.”

Lodge Grass, known as the Valley of the Chiefs, is known to be home to many chiefs of the Apsáalooke people, and even more college graduates and community leaders.

“We have are the Valley of the Chiefs for a reason,” Pretty On Top said. “I am truly proud of you for making it this far and becoming the 100th graduating class. As we go our separate ways, I wish you nothing but the best.”

Pretty On Top’s uncle Edgar Pretty On Top was the keynote speaker at the ceremony. He worked for a number of years as a teacher in Fort Peck and eventually went back to school to obtain his master of social work degree. He now works for the Sheridan VA clinic.

The elder Pretty On Top, a 1990 graduate of LGHS, said on his graduation day he was filled with anxiety.

“For me there was a huge anxiety, because this was my life, this school, this community,” he said. “Part of the anxiety was leaving this place.”

He said he looked to his friends who were eager and ready to leave for strength.

“I remember my parents dropping me off at college and I hoped there would be some delay,” he said with a laugh. “I bawled when they left, but I glad I didn’t quit.”

Edgar Pretty On Top told the graduates that the anxiety of leaving home is normal and to be expected, but he advised them to leave home for school, advanced training, or the military anyway.

“Do it, but plan with the idea of finishing,” he said.

He advised the students to look back on what they’ve already accomplished.

“It doesn’t end here, you’ve opened up more opportunities by walking through here and getting your diploma,” he said.

Edgar Pretty On Top went on to quote Chief Plenty Coups, but not his most common words on education.

“Sharpen your senses as you sharpen your knife,” he said, explaining that a sharp mind is an asset. “Keep in mind your spiritual and physical health, but also remember your mental health.”