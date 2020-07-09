Neil Schmidt, 72, passed away on December 18, 2019 in Hardin, Montana.

He was born August 30, 1947 to mother Naomi (Weisser) Schmidt and father Edward Schmidt.

A memorial service with military honors is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.