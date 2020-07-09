Neil Schmidt
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Neil Schmidt, 72, passed away on December 18, 2019 in Hardin, Montana.
He was born August 30, 1947 to mother Naomi (Weisser) Schmidt and father Edward Schmidt.
A memorial service with military honors is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
