Music (and crowds) start a comeback beneath the Big Sky

BILLINGS — Glowing blue against the stage lights, fans of Meg Gildehaus beamed with a special kind of delight, childlike almost, as they stood clustered in groups during the musician’s April 3 concert at the Pub Station. The concert was one in a series of socially-distanced performances that began in March.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!