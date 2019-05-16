MOVIN’ ON UP

Six Lodge Grass Indians moved up from last Saturday’s District 3B tournament at Colstrip High School, setting six personal records along the way.

“The competition has been getting stronger as they go, but so has the team, breaking personal records for nearly all members, including those going to divisional,” said Head Coach Jerry Harris.

Runners Hank Pretty On Top, senior, qualified in the 1,600-meter and the 3,200 meter, placing first in both competitions; Shantell Pretty On Top, freshman, qualified in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter, setting a new personal record in the 3,200; Tyressa Pretty on Top, freshman, qualified in the 3,200-meter; and Gabriel Old Bull, freshman, qualified in the 800-meter and 3,200-meter, setting two new personal records.

Throwers Samantha Hogan, junior, and Jacob Brien, sophomore, who each set new personal records in both shotput and discus, also qualified for divisionals.

Hogan broke the school discus record twice already this season, Harris said.

“Getting Samantha and Jacob to perform in a controlled manner has made a big difference to them,” he said. “For the others it was about learning about lactic acid build up and how to dissipate it.”

Freshmen Jackie Little Light and Charity Black Eagle also set new personal records at districts.

The Indians will compete Thursday at the Southern B divisional tournament in Laurel.