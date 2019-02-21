Like mother, like daughter, like sister, like father

Basketball is a family affair at Plenty Coups High School.

Senior Chamique Not Afraid, 18, knows this firsthand. Her dad and sister both played for the Pryor school. She now plays on the same team as her niece.

“My dad told me there was always someone who was going to be faster, someone who was going to be better,” Chamique said. “I always knew I was going to have to work hard for what I want.”

The hard work is just beginning for the Plenty Coups Warriors. For the first time in history, both the boys’ and girls’ teams simultaneously have earned the title of Southern District 6C champions.

Chamique’s older sister Chelsey Not Afraid played for the 2002 district champion Lady Warriors team. Her father Les Not Afraid played on the 1983 Warriors state championship team.

“It’s a great feeling getting some hardware,” Chamique said.

She set a goal last fall to improve her game on the court and her performance in the classroom.

“I feel like I’ve reached my goal,” she said, “but I’ve got to stay humble and take it one game at a time going into the divisional tournament.”

Chelsey was a senior when the Lady Warriors last won the district championship. Now, in addition to her younger sister, Chelsey’s daughter Kodi Big Lake, 15, also is playing on the team.

Coincidentally, the last time the team had won more than 15 years previous Chelsey was the one driving the ball down the court.

“It’s almost like a fairy tale,” she said. “Most parents want their children to do what they did and more. I never thought my daughter would be the second title holder and it’s awesome because my little sister is a title holder too.”

According to Chelsey, Big Lake has been playing since kindergarten.

“When she was in third grade, she was playing with the junior high team,” Chelsey said. “She was the smallest on the court. She looked like Tweety Bird in the movie ‘Space Jam.’”

Big Lake said she’s excited to win a district championship along with her mother.

“It feels good knowing I was able to do what she did,” Big Lake said.

Big Lake said she, Chamique and most of the Lady Warriors team have been working hard in the off season, always keeping their eyes on the ultimate goal of placing at the state tournament.

“We just have to stay humble, not overlook any other teams and take it one game at a time,” Big Lake said.

Last season, both Plenty Coups teams took third place at the district tournament. PCHS Athletic Director Delia Spotted Bear said the girls took fourth at the Southern C Divisional tournament last season, and lost out in two games the season before that. The boys’ team made it to the state tournament two years ago, but came up short.

“I am very proud of all our student athletes and coaches for their hard work and dedication towards achieving their goals on and off the court,” she said. “It’s very exciting. I’ve seen how hard both girls and boys have worked throughout the years.”

This year’s victories at the district tournament are a sign of good things to come, she said.

“They’ve been working for it for quite some time,” she added, “and it’s good to see it taking shape.”