Montana Tribal College and Career Fair
Little Big Horn College will host the Montana Tribal College and Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LBHC Health & Wellness Center in Crow Agency. For information, contact Alda Goodluck at goodlucka@lbhc.cc.mt.us , 406-638-3186 or 406-638-3100.
Date:
Tuesday, April 2, 2019 - 11:00am
