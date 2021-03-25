Montana State AAU Wrestling

Wrestling Tournament Resuts

Bantam 55: Elam Porter scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Gunner Newberry (Kalispell Wrestling Club) won by major decision (18-10) over E.Porter.

Cons. Round 1 - E.Porter received a bye.

Cons. Round 2 - E.Porter won in sudden victory - 1 (13-11) over Rocky Rothwell (Stillwater Wrestling Club).

Cons. Round 3 - Louis Hannum (BlueHawk Wrestling Club) won by major decision (14-1) over E.Porter.

Novice 112: Cedric Perez-Burshia placed is 4th and scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Perez-Burshia won by major decision (12-0) over Olavi Matson (Ruis Wrestling Academy).

Semifinal - Wyatt Cline (Fort Benton Longhorn Wrestling) won by fall (1:53) over Perez-Burshia.

Cons. Semi - Perez-Burshia won by fall (2:17) over Cooper Ruggles (Flathead Valley Wrestling Club).

3rd Place Match - Kolter Hale (Team Champs) won by decision (7-1) over Perez-Burshia.

Novice 140: Neuce Passes placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.

Round 2 - Tyson Pavlik (Summit Wrestling Club) won by fall (2:16) over Passes.

Round 3 - Nicolai Kovnesky (Headwaters Wrestling Academy) won by fall (0:44) over Passes.

Novice HWT: James Porter placed 2nd and scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - J.Porter won by fall (2:17) over Donovan Espinoza (Wolf Point Wrestling).

Round 2 - Leo Erickson (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall (1:07) over J.Porter.