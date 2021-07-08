Montana Shakespeare in the Parks Launches 2021 Season

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns to Hardin at 6:30 p.m. on July 16.

This year’s productions of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Cymbeline,” will come to Hardin South Park, 700 W. Division St

“After enduring a year of uncertainty, we are so thrilled to be looking towards our 2021 season where we’ll be able to once again engage our amazing communities with live free professional theatre. Our greatest passion at Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is the opportunity that we’ve had for 49 years to bring families and neighbors together to share a picnic and enjoy the splendor of Shakespeare’s world, a world that is so relevant to our own,” said Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director.

MSIP an outreach program of the Montana State University’s College of Arts & Architecture, is pleased to announce the upcoming Shakespeare in the Parks season will feature productions of A Midsummers Night’s Dream and Cymbeline.

Touring for its 49th year, the Montana Shakespeare in the Parks company will travel nearly 7,000 miles putting on productions throughout Montana and neighboring states. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. Montana Shakespeare in the Parks relies on grants, corporate sponsorships, and thousands of individual donors to support the free performances.

“Without question, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and MSU’s College of Arts & Architecture is proud that our very own Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be back on the road this summer. We’ll be working closely with the communities around our region to deliver free Shakespeare performances with an eye to all our audiences’ health and wellbeing. We look forward to warmly welcoming audiences to another spectacular season in the coming months,” said Dr. Royce W. Smith, Dean, College of Arts & Architecture.

To learn more about the upcoming Montana Shakespeare in the Parks season, please visit: shakespeareintheparks.org.