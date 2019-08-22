Montana Food Bank Network’s Community Conversation on Hunger

Join the Montana Food Bank Network’s Community Conversation on Hunger in Montana and Big Horn County Tuesday, September 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hardin Depot, 10 East Railway, in the Community Room. Please RSVP for the Community Conversation on Hunger. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Seanna Pieper-Jordan at 406-215-1771 or spieperjordan@mfbn.org.

Date: 
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 9:00am