Mobile Vet Center
Thursday, Oct. 31 – The Mobile Vet Center will be in Hardin and Crow Agency to provide information about Vet Center and VA services to veterans, military service members, community service providers and veteran family members. Vet Center staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA healthcare and other VA and Veteran specific programs. The program is open to veterans, families and public. Services are scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. at the Big Horn County Council-Aging, 415 N Center Ave in Hardin and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Apsáalooke Warrior Apartments, 315 Greasy Mouth Lane in Crow Agency.
Date:
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 11:00am
