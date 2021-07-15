Mobile surgery center
Photos by Luella N. BrienFour surgery tables run simultaneously by volunteer veterinarians during Saturday’s free spay and neuter clinic in Lodge Grass. The vets sterilized 150 cats and dogs over two days this weekend.
Sheri Lee, director of Rez Dog Rescue sits with a dog in the recovery area as Rez Dog Rescue volunteer Wendy Miller, of Billings, stands up to stretch her legs. Miller has been volunteering with the organization for three years.
Pet carriers keep dogs and cats separated and safe as pets wait their turn under the knife during Saturday’s free spay and neuter clinic in Lodge Grass.
Portable pet carriers lined the wall of the Lodge Grass High School vo-ag shop this weekend as Rez Dog Rescue, Help Every Pet, Spay Montana, the Stafford Animal Shelter, Indian Health Service and the Crow Tribe joined forces to offer the first of three summer spay and neuter clinics.
Approximately 150 cats and dogs were spayed or neutered and vaccinated over two days, and more were received vaccines and treated for fleas, ticks and mange.
“It’s important to get animals spayed and neutered for safety reasons, and it keeps your animal healthier and it prevents the spread of disease. Plus, you don’t see so many animals running around,” Rebecca Shirley, treasurer of Help Every Pet of Hardin.
The organizations are partnering again for clinics in August and September in Crow Agency.
