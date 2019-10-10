MMIP Candlelight Vigil

A candle light vigil for Murdered and Missing Indigenous People is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse, 316 N 26th St. in Billings. Missing or murdered Crow tribal members will be recognized, including Hub Williamson, Robert Stewart Jr., Brian Yellowmule and Donald Gardner.

Date: 
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 6:00pm

Upcoming Events

more