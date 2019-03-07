Mister 1,000

The youngest of five children, Famous Left Hand grew up in a family of basketball players, according to his mother Carlotta Ware, and needed to work hard to make his mark. He did so as one the Hardin Bulldogs’ high-scoring starters, charging down the court as a 6-foot-2 guard where – as of Feb. 20 – he has put 1,000 points on the scoreboard.

Reflecting on his 1,000th point, taken during a Class A divisionals game against Glendive, he hadn’t realized he was approaching the milestone until Head Coach Andrew Roundface went through the stats and notified him. Signs commemorating Famous’ point total could be found throughout the cheering crowd at the Billings MetraPark stadium from that point onward.

“I kind of forgot about it that game,” Left Hand said. “I kind of just played my own game.”

Famous has been interested in basketball since about the age of three, when he joined the local peewee league and looked up to his older brother Darnell, always wanting to be on his team. When Darnell became a senior at Hardin High School during the 2016-17 season, he welcomed Famous – then a freshman – as a fellow varsity player on the Bulldog basketball team.

At home, Ware said, Famous has pushed himself to shoot 1,000 baskets per day in a room they set up behind the house. The work he puts into playing doesn’t stop with the season – like others on the team, he even is practicing during summer vacation.

He gets up early in the morning, Ware continued, to hone both his athletic and academic abilities.

“If he has a B-,” she said, “I call the teacher up to see what we can do about that.”

Referring to Famous as a “talented kid,” Hardin Athletic Director Mike Erickson said the high school junior was nonetheless “totally unselfish” and helped his fellow players reach their potential.

“I’m glad to have him on our team,” he said, adding that Famous often leads the Bulldogs in assists and rebounds. “He’s a catalyst for getting other people the ball.”

On Thursday, March 7, both Famous and his team with have their mettle put to the test in Great Falls as they face fellow Class A competitors while going for their second consecutive Class A state championship.