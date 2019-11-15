Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples self-defense event

Monday Nov. 18 – The American Cancer Society is hosting a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples self-defense event in the Lodge Grass Elementary School gymnasium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information call Dylan Jefferson at 679-5800.

Date: 
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 5:30pm

Upcoming Events

more