Midnight shooting at truck stop under investigation

The Big Horn County Sheriff ’s Office has launched an investigation into the shooting that occurred at Love’s Truck Stop.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight on Friday, Oct. 25 and wounded two people, who are hospitalized.

According to county officials, a Montana Game Warden, happened to be at the gas station at the time of the incident He attempted to disarm one of the suspects holding a handgun and was posing a valid threat to the safety of the public.

The subsequent disarming attempt resulted in the exchange of gunfire between the game warden and the two armed suspects.

According to county officials, 29-nine-year old Gary Hugs Jr. and a 30-year-old Donnalyn Russell are suspected to be involved in the shooting. They have been linked to separate shooting in Yellowstone County the same night. They were arrested in Billings later in the day on Friday.

Yellowstone County Detectives, Big Horn Count Detectives including Sherriff personal from both departments in a joint effort arrested the two suspects.

Both suspects were held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation at this time since the suspects are accused to have engaged in shootings in both counties.

There is no public safety concern issued at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact county dectectives at 665-9780.