Melvin Kills The Boy-Pretty Paint

Melvin “Scotty” Kills The Boy-Pretty Paint, 82, drove his last ride in his pickup truck, with his 6-pack, going 45 mph to met his loved ones in Heaven, taking his last breath Oct. 19, 2019.

He was a lifetime resident on Dunmore River Road. His Indian name is Bilii Liitchiish, “Hits The Water,” which was given to him by the late Warren Bear Cloud. He was a member of the Greasy Mouth clan and a child of the Big Lodge clan.

He had strong connection with the Lord. He was a quiet humble man who kept his personnel relationship with Lord in his heart. He attended school in Busby and at the Relocation Program in Chicago, Illinois where he completed training for heavy equipment operation. He worked during his primary years as a horse trainer, which eventually led to him becoming a jockey.

Throughout his life, he was employed at several different places including, Camp-4, Harvey Warren Ranch and Morrison–Knudsen. He was also a cattle rancher, and for 25 years he worked at the Westmoreland Absaloka coal mine. During his retirement the theme was, “Melvin did ‘Dunmore’ then you!” For years after his retirement, he would park at Sarpy Bridge or L & B’s just to see the coal miners’ shift change.

He had a harsh sense of humor and was constantly telling his family to, “Work!” He would drive to all of his children and grandchildren’s houses in the morning while honking his horn and telling them not to be late for work. He would drive by where they worked to make sure their cars were there! His children would go to work to avoid him.

Melvin was known as the “mean grandpa.” He was not the kissing and hugging type of dad or grandfather, but he provided financial care to his family. This was his way of showing love.

Melvin had Crow traditional values in Black Lodge district where he participated in handgames. Multiple times, he was the medicine man and the main guesser for Black Lodge. He even took the team to several championships. Melvin and his wife, Elise, always won the award for having the most children and grandchildren that played in the Black Lodge Junior Handgame Tournament.

Melvin enjoyed people calling him “Russian” or in his words, “I am a ‘Rusion’ because of my light skin and green eyes.” He would also say he wasn’t good at speaking English. However, he was a fluent Crow language speaker. He was also limited in his reading ability and would bring his big mechanic book home to his wife for her to read to him. Then, he would go outside and fix cars.

He would always tell his children and grandchildren stories of surviving. In one story, he told of how a rattlesnake bit him and why he used a rattlesnake tail on his cowboy hat. He also told the story of how he and his maternal grandmother, Grace Kills The Boy-Three Irons, were hit by a train. Another time, a car hit him while he was with his paternal grandmother, Woman On Top. She helped care for him while he was hospitalized for a year. He would tell doctors he was allergic to needles.

Preceding him in death were Elsie Ann Dawes-Pretty Paint, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage; son, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Pretty Paint; parents, Perry Pretty Paint and Grace Three Irons; brother, Tommy Wall; sister, Geneva Other Medicine; grandchildren, Lance Iron, Molly Smells and Josiah Yellowtail; greatgrandchildren, Buster Lee Birdinground, Courtney Little Nest and Oliver Joseph Iron.

He is survived by children, Victor, V. Jeannie, Brenda, Loriann, Clyde, and Jana Jo Pretty Paint, Melva (Ray) Iron and Melvina Dawes; brothers and sisters, Gary, Stanley, Frances, and Debbie Pretty Paint, Glenda Morrison, Lavina Passes, Agatha House and Loettal Wallace; nephew, Marvin Wall; 37 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren, a total of 126 in all.

He is also survived by many special friends and relatives that he would visit to hear all the most current updates about the family and community, Ardie Stops, Adrian Bird, Joseph Bearcrane, Larry Eastman, Gilbert Birdinground and the Crow 107th Committee.

His families include the Three Irons, Morning, Bear Crane and House families; his Cree families include the Top Sky, Big Sky, Weasel Boy, Denny, Stump, Windy Boy and Iron Man families and the Saddle Backs and Buffalo family of Canada.

Melvin’s family is very large, if we have forgotten anyone in our time of grief, we are sorry. Please forgive us.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency, Montana. Burial followed at the Crow Agency cemetery. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.