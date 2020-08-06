MDA asks public to report receipt of any unsolicited packages of seeds

Article Image Alt Text

Helena, Mont. - The Montana Department of Agriculture has received multiple reports from Montana residents that have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have been shipped from China. Individuals are urged to contact the department if they receive a package matching this description. Please contact the Seed Program ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!