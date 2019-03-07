Master Gardener Level 1 course
Big Horn County MSU Extension office is offering Master Gardener Level 1 courses in Hardin on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Courses will run through April 11. For more information, email agriculture agent Molly Masters at molly.masters@montana.edu or call the Big Horn County MSU Extension Office at 406-665-9770.
Date:
Thursday, March 7, 2019 - 5:30pm
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT