Master Gardener Level 1 course

Big Horn County MSU Extension office is offering Master Gardener Level 1 courses in Hardin on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Courses will run through April 11. For more information, email agriculture agent Molly Masters at molly.masters@montana.edu or call the Big Horn County MSU Extension Office at 406-665-9770.

Date: 
Thursday, March 7, 2019 - 5:30pm

Upcoming Events