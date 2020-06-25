Mass evictions are the next crisis - we must act now

As COVID-19 continues to ravage the nation, America’s renters face another threat, as critical relief benefits of the CARES Act that have helped them stay in their homes and keep food on the table are set to expire in less than a month. If Congress doesn’t act to renew and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!