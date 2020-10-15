Marie Lincoln / One That Has Everything

Marie Jean Lincoln, 78, passed away peacefully and joined her Lord and Savior on Oct. 7, 2020 in Sheridan, Wyoming.

She was born on March 25, 1942, in Crow Agency to Emily White Clay Lincoln and Francis Thunder Iron Lincoln. She was raised by her aunt, Rosie Lincoln, growing up with Hannah Pretty On Top and Willis Medicine Horse Jr.

Marie was given the Apsáalooke name One That Has Everything by the late Robert Pickett. A member of the Ties The Bundle Clan and a child of the Bad War Deeds clan, Marie was fondly called Baby Jean by those close to her.

She began her education at the Crow Agency Public School. After seventh grade she took on the duty of raising her younger siblings. She than began her work at the U.S. Automatics Carpet Mills Co., and as a switchboard operator with the Crow Tribe.

She received her GED at Little Big Horn College. In 2019, she proudly obtained her Associate of Arts in Early Childhood Education at LBHC.

Baby Jean had a passion for providing high quality children's education. She was dedicated to working with those who needed extra help with their academic endeavors.

She was a teacher at Kingsman School, Crow School Daycare and a foster parent. She recently retired from her position as a supervisor at Head Start Center as a supervisor.

Her favorite pastime was playing softball, her remarkable unassisted triple play is still spoken about.

She was well known for her yeast bread and frybread, which was requested by many, as well as her beadwork, which she did while listening to Crow Hymns with her great-grandson Blake. She was very proud to complete her most recent big beading project. She also loved to watch baseball and football, always cheering on the underdogs.

She was very protective of her family and was not afraid to speak her mind. She shared special relationships with her grandchildren, Jocilynn and Blake.

She was the matriarch of the White Clay-Lincoln family. She was compassionate, strong willed, talented, loving and bold. She was truly the rock of the family and will be dearly missed.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Katherine Arellano; brothers, Leroy, Kenneth, Garey, Lyle, Meredith (Kickum), Gordon Lincoln, Clinton Laforge, and Ira Badbear; sisters, Edith, Onna and Linda Lincoln, and Ernestine Birdinground; aunts and uncles, Edith Big Lake, Maria Yellowtail, Thelma Birdinground, Bobby White Clay Brien, Philip, Vernon Jr., Harold T. White Clay, Alice-Mae White Clay Laforge, Martha Whiteclay, Mary Flat Hip; brother and sisters, Annie, Rosie, Winnie and Albert Wilson Lincoln; and granddaughters, Jocilynn Wheeler-Funke and Janet Bright Wings.

She is survived by her daughters, Samantha (Larry) Black Eagle, Jolene (Cheyenne) Rides Horse; son, Matthew (Mallory) Bright Wings; sisters, Lois (Jerome) White Hip, Rosemary and Mable Lincoln, Sherry Lou, Joyce and Mary Laforge, Francine (John) Small, Debbie (Mike) Gust, Wyla Medicine Horse, Victoria Hogan, Mary Agnes White Hip, Margret Flying, Cathrine Johnson, Dolly Stiffarm, Clarice (Spencer) Denny, Loretta Big Lake, Myra Left Hand, Susan Birdinground, Janet Costa, and Jennifer (Lawrence) Flat Lip, and Victoria and Shirlene Bad Bear; brothers, William Lincoln, Clinton (Margaret) Stops; adopted daughters, Allison Pretty On Top and Holly (Chad) Galloway; adopted sons, Henry (Garnett) Bright Wings, Neil and Garey (Rochelle) White Hip, Byron "Sonny" Rogers, Brandon Lincoln, James R. WIlson III, Taylor Thunder Iron, Gabrielle Pease, and Ben Big Man; grandchildren, Larin and Cameron (Normanda) Black Eagle, Curtis (Wendy) Wheeler-Enick, Kallie Black Eagle, Emily Enick, Marshall Bright WIngs, Derell Harjo, Aidan Birdinground, Arlanna and Amaya Pretty On Top, Harlow Galloway, and Dewey, Justin and Heather Brightwings; greatgrandchildren, Sadie, Kyson, Blake, Francesca, Maysie, Amelia, Brogan, Wyatt, Kiara, Ethan and Curtis Wayne III; aunts and uncles, Veronica and Rebecca White Clay, Harold “Tom” White Clay; and close friends, Gene Gross, Harold Jess Brien, Maria Matt, Nora Big Hair.

Her extended families include the Shane, White Clay, Thunder Iron and Big Lake families. If we missed anyone in our time of sorrow, please forgive us.