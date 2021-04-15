Man who pleaded guilty to killing ex-girlfriend dies in cell

A man who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend last year outside of Pryor died on Monday in his Wyoming jail cell.

Convicted murderer Taylor Plain Bull, 28, of Pryor, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday night at the Big Horn County Detention Center in Basin, Wyoming, Big Horn County (Wyoming) Sheriff Ken Blackburn said in a press release.

Taylor Plain Bull

“Unsuccessful efforts were made by detention deputies and medical personnel to revive Plain Bull,” Blackburn said.

He said foul play is not suspected, but investigators for the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation were immediately contacted to conduct an independent investigation of the death. The Big Horn County Coroner was contacted and is working with Wyoming DCI investigators.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with these agencies, Blackburn added.

Plain Bull was being held pending his sentencing on July 27 for his conviction of second degree murder and use of a firearm during a crime of violence in the Oct. 24, 2020 fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend Leneta Goes Ahead and the injury of a passenger in her vehicle on Blue Creek Road outside on Pryor on the Crow Indian Reservation.

Plain Bull pleaded guilty to the charges on March 3, but considering his death, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson requested to dismiss case against Plain Bull.