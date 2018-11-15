Man who died of exposure in Hardin identified

Bullis Mortuary personnel arrived to the corner of Center Avenue and 3rd Street in Hardin the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 6, where they found an orange sweatshirt hanging off a tree and a checker-patterned blanket on the ground. Beneath the blanket was Donald “Oscar” Old Bull Jr., 54, who had died of hypothermia.

His death, according to Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis, was the second from exposure since Oct. 30, 2017, when a woman died during the night at that same location.

Regarding Old Bull’s death, Bullis said, “No foul play was suspected.” Whether drugs or alcohol were involved is unknown at this time, he continued, pending a toxicology report.

Old Bull, according to his obituary, was born Aug. 3, 1964 in Crow Agency, the son of Donald Old Bull Sr. and Wilma Backbone Stewart. He was raised by Wayne and Geneieve Old Bull Smells.

Known as a jack-of-alltrades, the obituary states, Old Bull “enjoyed mechanics, going to powwows, arrow tournaments and camping during Crow Fair.” A 1983 graduate of Billings West High, the obituary continues, he played high school basketball and football, and enjoyed supporting his nieces and nephews, who competed on Lodge Grass Indians basketball teams.

In dying, he leaves behind two children and five grandchildren. Rosary was held Friday afternoon at the Bullis Funeral Chapel for Old Bull, followed by graveside services on Saturday morning at the Lodge Grass Cemetery.