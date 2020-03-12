Man dies after car strikes horse in road

A car struck a horse on U.S. Highway 212 on the Crow Indian Reservation, killing the driver, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The 67-year-old man was traveling westbound near Crow Agency just before 11 p.m. Thursday when several horses appeared in the road, the patrol told The Billings Gazette.

The driver tried to avoid the group of horses, but struck one, totaling his car, the patrol said.

The man’s name has not been released.

The accident report does not include the fate of the horse.