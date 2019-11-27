Making the cut

Hardin High School girls’ basketball head coach Cindy Farmer is excited for this season and expects some great things from both the varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams. “We had over 50 girls tryout and kept 33 for the three teams – freshman, JV and Varsity,” Farmer said. As expected, tryouts are ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!