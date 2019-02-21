Maddison Stephens attains spot in national scholars program

After being turned down for multiple large scholarships, Hardin High School senior Maddison Stephens was selected for the United States Presidential Scholar Program, a national competition that only accepts 161 students from across the United States.

Stephens said she was thrilled to learn she had been chosen for the program. She found out about her candidacy while on a ski trip after deciding to check her email at lunch.

Her heart dropped when she saw the message, because she thought it was just another denial for a scholarship, she said in a recent email to the Big Horn County News.

“I was literally bouncing in my chair and borderline yelling at my sister to get over to me and read the email,” she wrote. “It was very, very exciting.”

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, and further expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. It was expanded again in 2015 to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

Stephens gained a spot for the technical portion of the program.

HHS business teacher Julie O’Dell nominated Stephens because she considered the student both outstanding and goaloriented.

“She’s done a lot for [Business Professionals of America] and Hardin High School,” O’Dell said. “I thought she should be put up for the award.”

O’Dell has been Stephens’ BPA advisor for the past three years. Stephens placed fifth at the national BPA conference in Dallas, Texas in digital media production.

Stephens had been part of Hardin High School’s student council for multiple years and is founding member of the school’s Key Club. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Last semester, Stephens clocked in more than 100 hours of community service, she said in her email.

“I honestly don’t know how I find the sleep with how busy I am!” she wrote.

Despite all of her accomplishments and school activities Stephens, like many seniors in high school, needed to push past some rejections.

“I reached a low point earlier in the semester after getting turned down for tons of big scholarships,” she wrote. “It made me really bitter about how hard I work and how it seemed like all of my work was for nothing.

“When I received the announcement for my nomination, everything finally felt like it was clicking into place.”