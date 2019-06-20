Long-time Big Horn County journalist dies

Big Horn County News Publisher Lyle James “Jim” Eshleman died of unknown causes Sunday, June 16, 2019, family members reported.

According to his obituary, Eshleman began working for the News in July 2006. He started as a photographer and journalist and later became publisher, a position he held until his death.

Jim was an award-winning photographer and writer, most recently winning the Montana News Association 2019 Better Newspaper Contest award for best page layout and design for a photo page in the Aug. 23, 2018 issue of the News featuring photos from the centennial Crow Fair celebration.

Eshleman also served as the chairman of the City-County planning board.