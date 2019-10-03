Lola Ann Barnes

Lola Ann “Lutie” Bond Barnes, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in her apartment at Big Horn Senior Living in Hardin.

Lola was born on November 23, 1933 in Lodge Grass, Montana to Charles Uhl and Pauline Williams Bond. She grew up and attended school in Lodge Grass.

In 1953, she married Gerald Barnes, a member of the Crow Tribe and the love of her life, in Missoula. The couple lived in Butte and Lodge Grass before making their home in the Hardin area. They raised four children together. Jerry passed away in 1993.

Lutie worked at the Hardin High School cafeteria back when they cooked meals from scratch. She loved camping and traveling with Jerry in the mountains on the Crow Reservation. She also enjoyed gardening, and hosting family get-togethers and reunions. She always kept the neatest home in Big Horn County and was known for her kindness and consideration for others.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Jerry; sister,Viola Hager; and brothers, Robert (Ramona) and Douglas (Connie) Bond.

Lola is survived by her sisters, Karen (Randy) Whitaker of Washington and Marion (Brian) Lewis of Colorado; sister-in-law, Ramona Smith-Bond of Lodge Grass; daughters, Lora (Bill) Watt and Lisa (Marty) Reeves of Big Horn County; sons, Casey (Kathie) of Gillette, Wyoming and Bret (Shelly) Barnes of Billings; grandchildren, Will (Danielle) and Cathryn Watt, Chris (Michelle) and Nick Barnes, Emily (Michael) Mitchell, Tanner (Marietta) Barnes, Sarah (Eric) Sayler, and Jerod and Mattie Reeves; and fourteen greatgrandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Big Horn Senior Living (Heritage Acres) for all their help and care during these past few years.

Services will be held at Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m., with interment to follow with a private family ceremony at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Big Horn County Historical Society, 1163 3rd Street East, Hardin, Montana 59034, or to a charity of your choice. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.