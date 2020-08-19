Lodge Grass schools registration open

The student registration runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue on Aug. 20 and 21 at Lodge Grass School.

Only one parent or guardian is allowed to register students and they must wear a facemask and follow social distancing during the registration. Students, children and grandchildren will not be allowed on school grounds.

Student schedules will be given to parents at the completion of student registration.

All parents of returning students need to submit updated immunizations and birth certificates.

The parents of new kindergarten students need to bring Social Security cards, certificates of Indian Blood degree, updated immunization records and birth certificates for each kindergarten student they are enrolling.

Remote Learning information will be given at registration.

New Lodge Grass Public Schools Administrators welcome back teachers, staff and support personnel with a three-day training and two-day pupil instruction related professional development sessions this week, Lodge Grass Schools Journalism instructor Ben Cloud reported.

New Superintendent Trivian Ridesthebear, along with the new Junior High and High School Principal Corey Barron and the new Elementary School Principal Claudia Russell, Elementary Principal developed the agenda to include updates concerning the 2020-21 school year.

All staff member’s temperature was screen before entering the building, and custom LG facemasks were distributed. Cloud said. Everyone was reminded about maintaining appropriate social distancing.

Before the meeting started, Big Horn County Superintendent of Schools John Small gave the staff some words of encouragement and expressed his confidence in the administration to embark on the COVID era of education, which includes a lot of unknowns for parents and students.

“As customary in the Apsáalooke society a brief prayer was given and smudging of staff members was offered,” Cloud said.

Ridesthebear began her welcome address to staff with first introducing the new principals.

“As a school, we have to move forward with the mission of Lodge Grass Schools with teaching and learning capacities that we as educators have chosen as our career path, which I believe is one of the most important impacts not only on the future of our society but also, in the lives of our precious students,” she said.

She went on to discuss why decisions were made involving remote learning for all students.

The Crow Tribe’s Stay-at-home order issued through the end of August and a lock down order for the Crow Reservation extends until Aug. 21.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction has developed a guidance manual on re-opening schools this fall and the first scenario outlines is the “Remote Learning Model” for a stay at home order.

This model guided the Lodge Grass Schools decision for remote learning for the first quarter of the school year, Ridesthebear said.

Crow/Northern Cheyenne Indian Health Service Public Health Nurse and Lodge Grass High School alumna Casaja Fritzler discussed safety practices in the workplace to the faculty and staff, who then took an assessment to ensure they understood safety protocols working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other topics to be covered throughout the week include, Special Education, Technology, Social Emotional Learning and regular PIR training topics related to beginning the new school year.

