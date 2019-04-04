Lodge Grass Prom
Thursday, April 4, 2019
Photo by Luella N. Brien
Lodge Grass Ball candidates pose for a picture minutes before the king and queen were crowned Saturday night. From left to right: (back row) Nina Smells, Tressa Dust, Dewey Eagle and Alyssa Deputee; (front row) Raisha Blacksmith and Dacee Whiteman. Not pictured: Wilson Birdinground, Isaac Spotted Horse, Joey Springfield, Joshua Stewart and Thomas Fire Bear.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT