Lodge Grass Prom

Photo by Luella N. Brien

Lodge Grass Ball candidates pose for a picture minutes before the king and queen were crowned Saturday night. From left to right: (back row) Nina Smells, Tressa Dust, Dewey Eagle and Alyssa Deputee; (front row) Raisha Blacksmith and Dacee Whiteman. Not pictured: Wilson Birdinground, Isaac Spotted Horse, Joey Springfield, Joshua Stewart and Thomas Fire Bear.