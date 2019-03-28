Lodge Grass mayor preps town for renewal

Town of Lodge Grass Mayor James “Quincy” Dabney never planned on running for office, but said he knew something needed to change in his community.

Dabney recently wrapped up his first full year as mayor. Previously, he spent 10 years at the Absaloka Mine in Sarpy. He ran for mayor in 2016 as a write-in candidate after he helped organize “Arise LG,” a series of community cleanups and renewal projects.

“I expected people to say, ‘Who do you think you are?’ but they didn’t,” Dabney said. “We reclaimed the land, people were turning in needles and bindles during the cleanups. That was when I began to see there were people that were truly hurting.”

This year, Dabney took time to build a strong team in town hall; he continued community cleanups, and planned infrastructure for local law enforcement, business development and trash mitigation.

“We need to clean,” Dabney said. “Cleaning is key.”

The town’s community effort to clean up started on the north end of town. Dabney said with the help of community volunteers, they cleaned up the area and a former resident was able to move back onto an area lot.

“We want people take pride in their community,” he added. “We had $25,000 worth of land in the area purchased because of Land Buy Back funds; because of that money, people were able to move back to Lodge Grass.”

Dabney is continuing monthly cleanups, which are helping people in numerous ways. Community members are getting help to improve their lots, and people who owe water fees to the town are able to work it off their debt at the community cleanups.

Dabney said he’s sure the town’s goals will be met because he spent crucial time building his team.

“A good leader can step in and (he’s) not going to change everyone, but if he can change one person, others will follow,” Dabney said.

The tax base in Lodge Grass is small – the incorporated city is less than a quarter of a square mile – so Dabney is working on finding outside funding sources, like grants. The town recently received a $56,500 grant from the Montana Coal Board for a skid steer with a street sweeper, a bucket and a plow attachment to help with the town’s cleanup efforts.

“There are developers who want to come in, but it’s up to me and town hall to act as gatekeepers,” Dabney said.

He said the town’s aldermen want to bring in businesses, but they want those businesses to invest in the community.

The best way to do that, Dabney said, is to build a business incubator, similar to the new Northern Cheyenne commerce center in Lame Deer. The incubator would include a number of suites that small local business owners can rent.

In addition to the incubator, Dabney wants the town government to focus on infrastructure for a housing development, an increase in water capacity and potentially a youth center.

“Does the mayor’s office come with power? Yes, but true power comes from a person’s character,” Dabney said. “With good character comes trust and integrity.”

The town hopes to host a number of community events because they give Lodge Grass residents a chance to meet and connect.

“This summer will be crucial; when businesses were here, people were connecting with each other in town – now, the only place people connect is Walmart,” Dabney said. “There are people here with nothing; there’s so much we have to do, but it will go fast once we get the community involved.”

Dabney said his town is special and even blessed in many ways. Lodge Grass, known as the Valley of the Chiefs, has produced the majority of all Crow tribal chairmen.

Other communities have contributed good leaders, but Lodge Grass, Dabney noted, has also consistently produced strong members of the community, including doctors, lawyers and Ivy League graduates.

“Bad things have happened here, but a whole lot of good things are happening and we are fighting back,” He said.