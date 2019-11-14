Lodge Grass Indians chosen for All-Conference team

Three players from the Lodge Grass Indians 8-man football team have been selected to the eastern division All-Conference team.

Senior tight end Rope Three Irons, junior quarterback Kendall Russell and junior lineman Jacob Brien were named on team last week.

The team has one of the highest amount of players chosen in the eastern division with three selections, ranking third and tying with Carter County.

Coaches in the division make the selections based on statisticics, ability, sportsmanship and overall perfomance during the season.

LGHS head coach Jerry Harris said he is very proud of not only the three selected, but also also all the players who stuck it out the whole season.

“These young men displayed determination, courage and overcame injuries and hardship due to being short-staffed,” he said.

Eight-man football teams come from smaller schools, therefore individual players will, many times, end up playing defense and offense throughout the game, often times not taking a break the entire game.

Harris said he is excited for next season. There are a lot of returning players, only three players this season were seniors.

All-Conference selections in the Eastern Division 8-man conference are as follows ranking from the team who had the most selections: Fairview, 8; Scobey, 5; Lodge Grass, 3; Carter County, 3; Culbertson, 2; Circle, 1; Forsyth, 1; and Powder River County, 1.

There were no selections from Plentywood, Saint Labre or Lame Deer.

Harris said he would like to thank his assistant coaches, the parents and fans of the team, as well as his players.

“Lodge Grass football is back,” he said.