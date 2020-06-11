Lodge Grass hosts drive-thru graduation ceremony

Over 50 Lodge Grass High School students raced against the rain clouds Sunday to receive their diplomas during their drive-thru graduation ceremony in Lodge Grass. The ceremony was held at the parking lot outside of the school, and it was designed to help promote social distancing amongst the graduates and their ...

