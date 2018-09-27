Lodge Grass football team earns Homecoming victory over St. Labre

The Lodge Grass Indians played a well-fought Homecoming match to a 64-28 victory Saturday afternoon against the St. Labre Braves, with Melville Stops providing colorful play-by-play.

After a low-scoring first quarter at Clifford Singer Field, the second quarter contained most of the intensity. With scores by Malachai Little Nest and Austin Bloodman for the Indians, and Donovan Plain Bull and Tameron Medicine Bull for the Braves, the teams looked evenly matched.

At eight minutes to go in the second, Donovan Plain Bull scored on a reception to put the Braves within 4 points, following a successful two-point conversion. Then, Tameron Medicine Bull scored on the next possession for the Braves, giving his team a 4-point lead with a score of 26-28.

This was the last time the Braves would put points on the board, however, and the Lodge Grass Indians went on to score 38 more unanswered, with connections to receivers Austin Bloodman and Malachai Little Nest, supplemented with runs by Jasper Half.

Following the end of the second quarter, the candidates for Homecoming King and Queen made their way onto the field, along with the Tiny Tot winners for this year, Stephan Chief at Night and Malea Gardiner. It was a close race, but after the votes were tallied the official winners of the Homecoming King and Queen were announced.

The Queen was Kellie Old Elk, and the King Hank Pretty on Top, but since Hank was in Poplar running at a meet with the Lodge Grass cross-country team, fellow classmate Tai’Vian Brady stepped in to accept the award.