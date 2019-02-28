Local work group meeting

The Crow Tribal Local Work Group will meet at noon at the Little Big Horn College Library Programs Room in Crow Agency. The LBHC Equity Program will provide a free lunch the LWG attendees. For questions, contact the Hardin USDA-NRCS Field Office at 406-629-3220.
 

Date: 
Tuesday, March 5, 2019 - 12:00pm

Upcoming Events