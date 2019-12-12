Link pleas not guilty to mulitple charges after fatal car accident that left 2 dead

Cole D. Link plead not guilty to two felonies and one misdemeanor on Dec. 3 stemming from an August two-vehicle accident south of Hardin on Highway 313. The accident, which claimed the lives of two county residents, burnt 15 acres of farmland along the highway. Link, was charged in Big Horn County ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!